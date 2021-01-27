Triple H recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote WrestleMania 37.

WWE recently announced WrestleMania 37 for April 10 and April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, WrestleMania 38 for April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, CA. They released a creative promo to make the announcements, featuring John Cena, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. You can see the promo below. It was noted that veteran Superstar Cena, who has been focusing on his Hollywood career, was a natural choice to make the WrestleMania 39 announcement.

Triple H was asked about Cena appearing in the promo, and if he will work WrestleMania this year. He noted that if there’s a way for Cena to work WrestleMania 37, then he will be there.

“I won’t put words in John’s mouth, but I can speak to his passion, and it’s WWE and WrestleMania,” Triple H said. “Once you do this at a high level, and John does it at the highest, it’s very hard to put down. If there is a way for him to be there, he will be there.”

As noted earlier at this link, Cena is reportedly now considered to be a 100% lock for WrestleMania 37.

Triple H also looked forward to WWE NXT Superstars headlining future WrestleMania events. He named NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, Candice LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez, and Dakota Kai as top stars of the women’s division.

“Our roster right now includes Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae and Raquel González,” Triple H said. “The division is deep, and it represents the way we want to build our future. Not the future in five days—the future in five years. That’s what we’re doing in NXT. I hope we’ll see them tearing it up in the main event of WrestleMania 40, and it won’t surprise me at all if that happens.”

