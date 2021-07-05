Triple H recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Times and discussed John Cena possibly returning to WWE.

As noted, Cena recently appeared on The Tonight Show and said he will definitely be back with WWE, and there are rumors of Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being the SummerSlam main event. When asked of this is a good time to bring Cena back, Triple H said similar rules apply for Cena and The Rock, who is also rumored to challenge Reigns down the line.

“No matter how busy they are, I know that anytime there’s an opportunity where you would say to them, ‘Hey, you could enter the ring in WWE and do this,’ there’s a part of them that goes, ‘Ooh, that sounds like a lot of fun,’” Triple H said.

The big returns are something Triple H hopes WWE fans will have once again as the company returns to touring this month.

“We do it all for them,” Triple H said. “There’s no other real reason. You’re doing it for that reaction. So to have that back, you can’t even really put it into words.”

