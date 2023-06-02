Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be headlined by a 1,000-day celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. For those who missed it, you can click here for a possible major spoiler for the celebration.

Reigns took to Twitter today and commented on how tough times made him into The Tribal Chief.

“Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today. The Greatest of All Time. [1 finger up emoji]000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown,” he wrote.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also commented on Reigns’ major milestone.

“A milestone thought to be impossible in the modern era. Tonight on #SmackDown, we celebrate @WWERomanReigns’ 1,000 days as champion. 8/7c on @FOXTV,” he wrote.

WWE Shop has released new merchandise to mark Roman’s big milestone. They have three new t-shirts priced at $29.99, and a full-zip track jacket priced at $59.99.

You can see the aforementioned tweets below, along with celebratory tweets from WWE:

Roman Reigns celebrates 1000 days as champion! Acknowledge your Tribal Chief with these NEW tees! Available now at #WWEShop #WWE 🛒: https://t.co/puu8nkmLEm pic.twitter.com/tAWJ441qm1 — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 2, 2023

Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today.

The Greatest of All Time.

☝🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 1, 2023

A milestone thought to be impossible in the modern era. Tonight on #SmackDown, we celebrate @WWERomanReigns’ 1,000 days as champion. 8/7c on @FOXTV https://t.co/24193YC8Vm — Triple H (@TripleH) June 2, 2023

