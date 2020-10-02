During his appearance on The Bump, Triple H spoke on Roman Reigns turning heel. Here’s what he had to say:

I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished product. Everybody goes through some sort of evolution of who they are, what they want to be, what they want to accomplish with their life and their career. For Roman, I think it’s been different because of his family background and all of the Samoan Dynasty, so to speak. When you step into that arena with that pressure on you, including The Rock, it’s heavy on what you can accomplish and what you can do.

When you look at Roman, it’s hard not to think this guy has everything possible to not only be a star in WWE but, you know, in anything he wants to do. He looks like a movie star, he’s one of the most athletic guys on the roster, he’s smart, he’s articulate, he’s composed. What we see now is the finished article.