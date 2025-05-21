WWE returns with their three Wednesday shows today.

First up is the latest first-round match in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament. Scheduled is Ivy Nile vs. Kelani Jordan. The match will air as part of this week’s episode of WWE Speed, which premieres today at 12/11c on X.

This evening, WWE EVOLVE returns on Tubi TV at 8/7c, head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX. Scheduled for the show, among other action, is Keanu Carver vs. Harlem Lewis.

Finally, a new episode of Stephanie’s Places drops today on ESPN+. The latest installment of the weekly series will feature WWE Chief Content Officer and Stephanie’s husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as the special guest.