Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon to congratulate Kane and The Great Khali on their WWE Hall of Fame inductions.

As noted, The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning to surprise Kane with his induction. WWE India released a video with Ranjin Singh (Dave Kapoor) revealing Khali’s induction via video call with him and his family.

Triple H congratulated Kane on his induction and praised him for his impact on the business.

“One of @WWE’s most recognizable characters EVER and one of the absolute best people I know. I cannot overstate the character of the man behind the @KaneWWE mask and his impact on our industry. Congratulations to Glenn on his #WWEHOF induction,” he wrote.

Regarding Khali, Triple H called him an absolute attraction and pointed to how he’s helped to usher in a new generation of Indian talent in WWE.

He wrote, “An absolute attraction, The Great Khali brought a physical presence to the ring unlike any other. A proud representative of his country, he’s helped to usher in a new generation of Indian talent who will leave their mark on @WWE! Congratulations Khali!”

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes, along with Triple H’s full tweets:

2021 CLASS:

* The Great Khali

* Kane

* Eric Bischoff

* Molly Holly

* Rob Van Dam (to be confirmed by WWE)

* Names TBA

2020 CLASS:

* The Bella Twins

* JBL

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

* The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

