– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be making the rounds along with WWE Superstars to promote WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Later this evening, April 8, 2025, the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Fame inductee will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC.

– Also airing tonight is the latest episode from the new ongoing season of Dark Side of the Ring. Episode three from season six premieres at 10/9c tonight on Vice TV, and focuses on Vader. The official description for the episode reads: “Big Van Vader: With an iconic look and skills few of his size could match, Big Van Vader stood out as a wrestling monster but controlling his anger became a bigger battle in and out of the ring.”

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever” continued on Tuesday morning with the release of “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ultimate Warrior in the career versus title match from WrestleMania VII, which comes in at number nine on the list.