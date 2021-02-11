Triple H held a media call this afternoon to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event. Below are highlights from the call:

* The Velveteen Dream is still with NXT and is still training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. There is nothing new with Dream’s status and this is something he’s covered with the media numerous times, he pointed out

* Rick Steiner’s son Bronson Rechsteiner is “coming in the door” of the company. He did not say whether or not the former Baltimore Ravens hopeful has signed a contract. He also commented on former college football star Parker Boudreaux, agreeing that he looks like Brock Lesnar, but has to be trained and needs to be safe in the ring before moving forward. He said they will see what Parker can do and if he’s ready to be a wrestler. Regarding both talents, he said the future is bright and having the look is one thing but it’s up to the performer to step up

* Pat McAfee has been busy, especially with the Super Bowl and his wedding, but he’s asked for some time to breathe before moving forward. WWE and McAfee both love the controversy that he brings. Pat’s WWE future depends on his availability. He mentioned how, like Pat, rapper Bad Bunny also loves being in WWE and is very respectful of it

* He was asked about which brand Rhea Ripley is going to. He gave her major praise but did not directly answer the question. Ripley is humble and wants to learn, and brings so much to the table, all across the board. He sees her being a breakout star in the making on the main roster because she has the “IT Factor” like Bianca Belair

* He wasn’t sure if there’s talk about the live NXT show airing on the WWE Network on Peacock, he’s not involved in those talks. They are happy with the NXT product on the USA Network

Stay tuned for more. You can click here for more of Triple H’s comments on what WWE Hall of Famer Edge wants to do in NXT, Steve Cutler’s release, and more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.