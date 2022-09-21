WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants legendary boxer Tyson Fury to come work with the company.

Fury has been rumored to return to the ring for WWE for a few years now, since he made his in-ring debut with a count out win over Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. Fury made a special appearance at WWE Clash at The Castle earlier this month, with Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and has been rumored for a match with McIntyre.

In an update, Triple H recently spoke with the Sporting News and revealed that he and Fury had a long talk while in Cardiff earlier this month.

“I think Tyson Fury is chomping at the bit to get in the ring,” Triple H said. “The question is which ring will he get into? Is it going to be the boxing ring or is it going to be the WWE ring? We were just together in Cardiff, we had a long talk. He’s as enamored as ever in wanting to do this with us. I think he knows he’s got a few big fights left in him in the boxing world. I think he’s going to capitalize on those fights.”

Triple H continued and said he wants Fury to come to WWE, but he also wants to see Fury return to the boxing ring.

“Selfishly, I want him to come work with us. Also selfishly, I want to see those fights. So, I hope he knocks those out and I hope he stays interested because I do think with the dedication and the drive that he could do something special with us as well,” he said.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full interview with Triple H:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.