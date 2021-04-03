As noted earlier, Triple H held a conference call today to promote WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” and WrestleMania 37 Week. You can click here for our first recap. Below are more highlights:

* He was asked about having fans back for WrestleMania 37 Week and he said fans are everything to WWE, the reason they do what they do. Fans guide the show and bringing them back means everything. He remains cautiously excited but hopes they can begin to get back to a normal routine with fans as soon as possible

* Triple H gave some praise to NCAA wrestlers Bobby and Gable Steveson, noting that he looks forward to working with them if they sing with WWE. e was asked if they are the new Steiner Brothers. He said WWE already has Rick Steiner’s son, Bronson Rechsteiner, and that Bronson is a stud just like his famous father and uncle

* Triple H also gave some praise to Omos when asked what to expect from his WrestleMania 37 debut. He said Omos is a sponge and a quality person who loves the job. He also said they have to be careful how he’s used, and to not give hm too much too fast. He wants to see Omos succeed and believes people will be shocked at what he does

* Triple H praised Bad Bunny and said he’s moved to Orlando and is training every day at the WWE Performance Center. He’s earned respect by being a hard worker. Pat McAfee is another hard working natural athlete and WWE will work with him any chance they have

* He was asked about The Undertaker saying the current WWE product is soft. He said everyone has their own opinions but the business is always changing. He said Taker is one who has always been blunt with his opinions, but his intentions are to improve things. Taker has a lot to offer and if he speaks, you should listen. He respects Taker’s opinion and looks forward to working with him on other levels

