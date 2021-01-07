Triple H made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the importance of Finn Balor returning to WWE NXT. Of course, Balor had a successful run in the promotion years ago before being called up to the main roster in 2016 and returned again last fall.

“I think it’s been great” Triple H began on the show. “I think that it puts the stamp on it (NXT) being it’s own brand. In the run up [of NXT] I understand that it was sort of the place where you prove yourself, to then go on to something else.” “It has now become the place where you can prove yourself as being one of the best in the world” Triple H would continue. “I think that Finn’s return here showed that. When he left the first time? I think there were a lot of people here that said ‘well he needed to leave because there has nothing else to do here.’ There’s always something else to do, you know? It’s one thing to become a champion, it’s another thing to hang on to it. It’s another thing again to regain it. And then even more so to hang on to it again.”

