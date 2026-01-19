Netflix is pulling back the curtain on one of WWE’s most controversial behind-the-scenes moments from 2025.

Ahead of the release of WWE: Unreal season two, the streaming platform has dropped a sneak peek featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressing R-Truth’s widely discussed contract situation.

One of the central storylines focuses on WWE’s decision not to renew Truth’s contract last year, a move that sparked immediate backlash from fans and eventually led to Truth returning to the company without ever officially leaving.

In the clip, Levesque explains that the situation stemmed from a breakdown in communication during contract negotiations, rather than an outright decision to part ways. According to Levesque, WWE allowed the deal to lapse in hopes that it would reopen dialogue between both sides.

“We got to a point in Truth’s run where his contract was coming up,” Levesque says in the clip. “When you are dealing with contracts and money and you’re very far apart in the numbers and communication breaks down, it’s very easy for both sides to read into the communications differently.”

Levesque goes on to describe WWE’s thinking at the time, noting that the decision was meant to prompt further discussions rather than signal an ending.

“‘Okay, well, if you’re not going to come to us, then Truth, we’re going to let your contract lapse. Your contract is at the end. We’re not going to renew.’ Knowing that hopefully maybe this will force his hand to say, ‘Well, hold on a second. Can we talk?’ He immediately went out on social and said he was fired — which, he was never fired, contrary to prior belief. He was never not under contract with us.”

That explanation stands in contrast to how the situation was perceived publicly at the time.

Brief comments from both R-Truth and Brian “Road Dogg” James are also included in the preview.

Truth admits that when he was informed of WWE’s decision, it felt to him like a release. Road Dogg, a close friend and former tag team partner of Truth, described the situation as heartbreaking, while also acknowledging that it made business sense given Truth’s age, as he is now in his 50s.

Fans, however, weren’t buying the idea of WWE moving on.

A passionate social media campaign under the hashtag #WeWantTruth quickly gained traction, creating enough momentum that WWE ultimately reversed course. The movement played a key role in Truth being re-signed to a new long-term contract, paving the way for his eventual return to WWE television.

Season two of WWE Unreal premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

