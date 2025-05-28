Triple H is in the house for Game 4.

WWE has already claimed a bit of credit for “booking” the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers into the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, pointing to a heated faceoff between Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton on WWE SmackDown last year.

This time around, Triple H was joined by WWE CEO Nick Khan and die-hard Pacers fan Pat McAfee, all courtside to take in the Game 4 action live.

Triple H and Pat McAfee in the building for Game 4 💪 pic.twitter.com/p2xIJSKLOF — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 27, 2025

HHH is in the building for Game 4 of Pacers & Knicks pic.twitter.com/jSuZppfDYb — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 27, 2025

According to a report from Programming Insider, the May 23 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network averaged 1,383,000 viewers, marking an increase from the 1,290,000 viewers the show garnered the previous Friday.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the episode earned a 0.33 rating, a slight decline from the 0.36 rating registered on May 9.

Despite the dip in the demo, WWE SmackDown ranked fourth on cable for the night, trailing behind major sports broadcasts. Leading the night was Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks on TNT, which pulled in 5,839,000 viewers with a 1.83 rating in the demo. Also ahead was Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference Finals featuring the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars, which attracted 1,389,000 viewers and scored a 0.40 rating in the same demographic.