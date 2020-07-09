Triple H Praises Adam Cole and Keith Lee, Reacts to WWE NXT “Winner Takes All” Match

WWE NXT boss Triple H took to Twitter tonight and congratulated the first-ever Superstar to hold the NXT Title and the NXT North American Title at the same time.

As noted, tonight’s Great American Bash Night 2 show saw Keith Lee defeat Adam Cole in the “Winner Takes All” main event. Lee ended Cole’s NXT Title reign that went for 403 days.

“A truly historic night for #WWENXT tonight at #NXTGAB as @RealKeithLee now holds both the #NXTChampionship AND #NXTNATitle. Each new champion begins a new era… where he brings @WWENXT? The possibilities are #Limitless. #Congrats,” Triple H wrote on Lee.

Triple H also praised Cole and said the leader of The Undisputed Era is just getting started.

“There is a saying ‘it’s the talent that makes the title.’ During his 403 day reign over the black and gold brand Adam Cole MADE the NXT championship, THE championship. That reign might be over but he’s just getting started. Adam Cole IS #WWENXT and that…is #Undisputed. #NXTGAB,” he wrote.

You can see Triple H's full tweets and photos with each Superstar below:

