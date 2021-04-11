Triple H took to Twitter today with major praise for some of the stars from WrestleMania 37 Night One.

He said it’s just the beginning for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and called Sasha Banks a general of the company. He also praised Bad Bunny and Damian Priest for their win over The MIz and John Morrison, noting that Bunny has truly earned respect and how he’s excited to see Priest set WWE ablaze.

You can see his various tweets below:

.@sanbenito’s performance at #WrestleMania was simply … awesome. His months of incredibly hard work and grind in preparation for his performance showed his respect and dedication to @WWE and to our fans.

He has truly earned all of our #Respect! pic.twitter.com/vcc1hb51s4 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2021

What a night indeed. The rockstar you’ve always been, finally ready for the world to see. Excited to see you set @WWE ablaze!!!! #WrestleMania https://t.co/7eXbGMwZr5 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2021

Every hero needs a villain… and @mikethemiz and @TheRealMorrison are among the best.

…terrible music skills and all! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hA7WMy5uJx — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2021

