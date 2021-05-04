Triple H took to Twitter after this week’s WWE RAW and praised Mansoor.

As noted before at this link, RAW saw WWE’s first-ever Saudi Arabia-born Superstar sign with the red brand. He then faced WWE United States Champion Sheamus but lost. Triple H commented on Mansoor’s growth.

“I’ve watched @KSAManny grow in and out of the ring since he first came to the @WWEPC. With stellar performances on #WWENXT and #WWE205Live, can’t wait to watch him on Monday Night #WWERaw,” he wrote.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below, along with video of the match:

I’ve watched @KSAManny grow in and out of the ring since he first came to the @WWEPC. With stellar performances on #WWENXT and #WWE205Live, can’t wait to watch him on Monday Night #WWERaw! https://t.co/byA7tD1aZv — Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2021

