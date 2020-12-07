Triple H tweeted praise for The Undisputed Era and Team Pat McAfee following their WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event last night, which saw Adam Cole and crew get the win.

He tweeted, “WOW. Just unbelievable. Congratulations to EVERYONE in this #WarGames match. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver”

Triple H also had positive feedback for the brawl between Timothy Thatcher and winner Tommaso Ciampa.

“Brutal. Two men who know exactly how to take their opponents to the limit did JUST that. What a match. #NXTTakeOver @WWENetwork,” he wrote.

You can see Triple H’s full tweets below, which includes a reaction to the Strap Match between Cameron Grimes and winner Dexter Lumis:

Brutal. Two men who know exactly how to take their opponents to the limit did JUST that. What a match. #NXTTakeOver @WWENetwork https://t.co/BrYyfbLstF — Triple H (@TripleH) December 7, 2020

