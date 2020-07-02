Triple H Praises WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 1, Looks Ahead to Night 2

Triple H took to Twitter after Night One of the WWE NXT Great American Bash last night and praised the show, also looking ahead to next week’s Night Two.

“Start to finish, #NXTGAB delivered and that was only night one… Get ready for NEXT WEEK, you haven’t seen anything yet!!! #WWENXT,” he wrote.

As noted, next week’s show will feature the NXT TV return of Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Street Fight, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Drake Maverick in a six-man match, plus the big Winner Takes All main event between NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Below is Triple H’s full tweet:

Start to finish, #NXTGAB delivered and that was only night one… Get ready for NEXT WEEK, you haven’t seen anything yet!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/J4q7g4xjwg — Triple H (@TripleH) July 2, 2020

