Cody Rhodes made history on Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia.

“The American Nightmare” defeated GUNTHER to become the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Champion. The match finish saw Cody attempt a Super Cody Cutter off the ropes, only for GUNTHER to counter with a sleeper-hold. Cody rolled through into a pin for the 1-2-3.

Following the match, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque came to the ring to present the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Champion Cody Rhodes with her massive title belt.