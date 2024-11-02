Liv Morgan made history on Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia.

Even if she didn’t do it by herself.

The Judgment Day member defeated Nia Jax to become the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Champion. The match finish saw Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez interfere, leading to Morgan hitting her ObLIVion finisher for the win.

Following the match, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque came to the ring to present the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel women’s Champion Liv Morgan with her massive title belt.