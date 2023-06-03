Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has received a new title belt.

Tonight’s post-Night of Champions edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX closed with a segment to celebrate Reigns’ 1000 days as champion. The segment opened up with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H praising Reigns as the WWE athlete who will be talked about for generations to come, comparing him to boxing’s Muhammad Ali, and basketball’s Michael Jordan, noting that in WWE we now have the privilege of witnessing greatness live. Triple H then called on fans to help him welcome the man who passed 1000 days as champion, and the one you will tell your kids and grandkids about – The Tribal Chief.

Reigns came out with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. There was an earlier backstage segment where Adam Pearce said he canceled The Usos’ travel plans and doubled up on security just in case they wanted to show up. Triple H applauded Reigns and then on behalf of WWE and the fans, he congratulated Reigns on hitting a milestone that has not been hit in almost 40 years.

Triple H then said it was his honor to present Reigns with the brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Title belt, which you can see below. Reigns smirked and checked the new belt out, then raised it in the air as more pyro went off. Triple H fastened the strap around Reigns’ waist as Reigns took it all in to cheers and boos. Reigns called on the entire universe to acknowledge him, but the music immediately interrupted and out came The Usos to the stage as SmackDown went to commercial.

You can click here for our full, detailed recap of SmackDown. The segment ended with Sikoa siding with The Usos, then Reigns acting as if he was making up with Jimmy Uso. Reigns changed his mind, and Sikoa laid Jimmy out with a Samoan Spike. Jey Uso checked on his brother while Reigns, Sikoa and Paul Heyman marched up the ramp. Reigns predicted to Heyman that Jey will do what he always does – fall in line, and come home.

Reigns and Sikoa vs. The Usos has been rumored for WWE Money In the Bank on July 1 in London, but not confirmed.

Below are several shots of the new Undisputed WWE Universal Title belt and tonight’s SmackDown show-closing segment from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania:

Are we about to get a new Championship belt????#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HalwhazM83 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 3, 2023

Here's your first look at the NEW WWE Universal Championship Belt! 🏆#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wf6c70dKBs — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 3, 2023

It looks GOOD on Roman! 🏆#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9RdUjVyvWr — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 3, 2023

Solo is siding with the Usos! WOW!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VuPxg8zfQU — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 3, 2023

SOLO JUST TOOK OUT JIMMY! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dZwmq7eW56 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 3, 2023

"Jey is gonna do what he always does. He'll fall in line." – Roman Reigns#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bhdJakQlux — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 3, 2023

BREAKING: @TripleH just unveiled a BRAND NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! What do you think? 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HH7brydNEy — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023

