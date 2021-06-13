WWE has released the following video of Triple H previewing tonight’s Takeover: In Your House PPV. The caption reads, “The Game joins McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor to preview a jam-packed NXT TakeOver.”

NXT women’s tag champion Shotzi Blackheart took to Twitter to hype the women’s title matchup between Raquel Gonzalez and Blackheart’s tag partner, Ember Moon. She writes, “Last years IN YOUR HOUSE was my first ever takeover so it has a special place in my blackheart! This year I cant wait to enjoy it and watch one of my best homies become 2X CHAMPION! @WWEEmberMoon GETTT HERRRR!”