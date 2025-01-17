– Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X on Friday to share footage of himself helping produce the SmackDown ring entrance for The Bloodline duo of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.
Every @WWE entrance is an opportunity to show the world ‘who you are.’
In Jacob Fatu’s case, it’s a destroyer.@jacobfatu_wwe #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3KyLdWAI2T
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 17, 2025
– TNA Knockout Jordynne Grace has made a bold prediction. “The Juggernaut” surfaced on social media to predict an Ultimate X match will happen at some point at WrestleMania now that WWE and TNA Wrestling have officially announced a multi-year partnership.
Ultimate X at Wrestlemania will happen
Bookmark this
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 17, 2025
– WWE NXT duo Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal are featured in Not Enough Space’s new music video.
Checking out Not Enough Space’s new music video and saw Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal there. #WWENXT
Was not expecting that.
VERY COOL!! pic.twitter.com/wjYvp1gYXC
— (@WrestlingCovers) January 17, 2025