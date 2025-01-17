– Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X on Friday to share footage of himself helping produce the SmackDown ring entrance for The Bloodline duo of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

Every @WWE entrance is an opportunity to show the world ‘who you are.’ In Jacob Fatu’s case, it’s a destroyer.@jacobfatu_wwe #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3KyLdWAI2T — Triple H (@TripleH) January 17, 2025

– TNA Knockout Jordynne Grace has made a bold prediction. “The Juggernaut” surfaced on social media to predict an Ultimate X match will happen at some point at WrestleMania now that WWE and TNA Wrestling have officially announced a multi-year partnership.

Ultimate X at Wrestlemania will happen Bookmark this — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 17, 2025

– WWE NXT duo Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal are featured in Not Enough Space’s new music video.