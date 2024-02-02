Triple H gives a shout out to WWE’s top stars.

The Game took to social media to promote the new “Love & WWE” reality series on Hulu, which follows Montez Ford and Bianca Belair through their journey with the company and their lives outside of it as husband and wife. Triple H commends both talents in his message before telling the WWE Universe to check out the show.

Excited for you to see the @BiancaBelairWWE & @MontezFordWWE that all of us at @WWE are so fortunate to know behind the scenes. Not only are they incredible athletes and bonafide Superstars, but they’re also two of the best human beings you’ll meet. See for yourself… #LoveAndWWE: Bianca & Montez is now streaming on @hulu.

Love & WWE is now streaming.