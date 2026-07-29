Triple H pushed back on The Kliq’s reputation as a backstage political group, describing its members as five wrestlers who wanted to spend their long drives discussing the business.

Speaking with Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth during Busted Open Radio, Triple H explained how road trips helped wrestlers exchange knowledge between shows. His comments offer a different perspective from Maven’s recent description of Triple H as a backstage politician and manipulator.

Triple H said he learned the business from wrestlers who came before him.

I look back at my career, and I learned from a series of guys before me. That’s how the business worked.

He said some of the most valuable lessons came during the drives between events.

I felt like a lot of times, yeah, you learned a lot of things in the ring, and then it was the car afterwards. Town to town, those long drives where that’s all you talked about was the business.

Triple H then addressed the reputation The Kliq developed backstage.

The truth is, it was just five guys that wanted to get in a car at night and just talk about wrestling until no one wanted to talk about it, until you got to the next town.

He said other wrestlers did not always share The Kliq’s interest in discussing the business outside the arena.

There were a lot of guys that didn’t want to do that. I can remember jumping in cars with guys when I first got here and started to talk about wrestling, and five minutes in realizing, “This guy doesn’t want to talk about wrestling at all.” So I just stopped talking because I don’t know what else to talk about. He wants to talk about everything else under the sun, but I have nothing. It’s all I think about.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.