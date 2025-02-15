– Damian Priest will be appearing at Rouses Market in Metairie, LA. on Friday at 10am. He will be appearing to take photos with fans and sign bottles of Wheatley American vodka.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Saturday to comment on being honored by the Connecticut State Assembly. “An honor to receive…Thank you to all in the Connecticut State Assembly for the recognition and the excitement around this year’s WrestleMania,” he wrote on X.

An honor to receive…Thank you to all in the Connecticut State Assembly for the recognition and the excitement around this year’s #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/YqLHFqMoal — Triple H (@TripleH) February 15, 2025

– The latest installment of the WWE Playlist digital series takes a special look at the iconic “It’s clobbering time!” ring entrance of “The Best in the World” CM Punk.