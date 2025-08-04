During the post-show for WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), Triple H commented on Brock Lesnar’s shocking return to WWE, Naomi’s current run in WWE, and more.

You can check out some highlights from Triple H’s post-show interview below:

On Brock Lesnar’s return: “My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which is, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn’t have been there anymore. The dynamic in the room, if you wanna say, but the dynamic in the room changes when The Beast is here. And seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window, because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly and makes it unpredictable… so yeah, just incredible, incredible to have him back.”

On having conversations about ideal opponents for Cena on his retirement tour: “Yeah, I mean, I think as you’re doing this, you know you have a finite number of dates on John Cena. You have a finite number of big matches and big moments, and incredible things you wanna do. And you wanna get to the majority of them. You can’t get to everything, but as I said in the beginning, sort of for me this is John Cena’s wishlist. It’s him writing the last chapter of his book. And I think people saw a conversation with us where he said, ‘We’ve have to screw it up pretty badly to ruin his career,’ but it’s not about that for me. It’s about John being able to go out the way that he wants to, to write his chapter. I know what that’s like as a performer, I know what it’s like for everybody to feel that, and I think for John to be able to do what he wants to do. One of the very first things I said to him was, ‘Who do you want? Who do you want and how?’ And we’re working through that.”

On Naomi’s performance: “Yeah, and I think Naomi — to me, she might be one of those people where, even though she’s been here for a long time? All of a sudden [she’s] most improved? You know, where she has just come out of her shell and for whatever reason — I don’t know if the stuff with Jade (Cargill), that whole situation. But something motivated her to take it to another level and she is. And what a moment tonight with her dad.”

On her moment with her father during the entrance: “It was an incredible moment. When asked about it and it was discussed, obviously you can see how much that would mean. But watching it happen? I don’t know. To me it was something special. Like you said, as a father of daughters, I can only imagine. What a moment. And a hell of a guitar player.”