As noted, Sol Ruca has been a trending topic ever since she used her unique flipping cutter to defeat Valentina Feroz on last night’s WWE NXT Level Up episode.

You can see clips of the finisher below. Ruca received a big pop from the NXT announcers and the WWE Performance Center crowd, and the praise has continued on social media today.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is among those reacting to the move on Twitter today.

“Future is SO bright. @SolRucaWWE #NXTLevelUp,” he wrote on the former honors athlete from the University of Oregon, was signed in March, then debuted in June.

Below is Triple H's full tweet, along with clips of Ruca's finisher:

