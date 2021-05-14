Triple H took to Twitter this week and reminisced after a fan tweeted photos from the WWE show at the Boston Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, May 13, 1995.

Triple H vs. Ray Apollo opened the show that night. The Game responded and noted that he was still under a non-compete clause from his WCW contract. He begged WWE Hall of Famer JJ Dillon and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to let him work the card, flew himself in and even brought his dad to watch him wrestle. He called it a night he’ll never forget.

You can see the full tweets below:

Was signed w/ WWE but still on a non compete from WCW. Called JJ Dillion & begged him & Vince to let me work this card & flew myself in. Brought my dad, 1st time he ever saw me wrestle for a big promotion live & at Boston Garden where he watched as a kid. Night I’ll never forget! https://t.co/PWwqk9MQdw — Triple H (@TripleH) May 14, 2021

