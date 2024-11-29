The New Day are all over the place this week.

In addition to their show-stealing backstage segment on Monday’s WWE Raw, as well as the new episode of WWE Retrospective, the three-man group of Big E., Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are featured in another special digital exclusive video.

On Friday, WWE released a six-minute behind-the-scenes video of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque reflecting on The New Day’s legacy in WWE ahead of the 10-year anniversary celebration of the group on the December 2 episode of WWE Raw.

During their discussion, Levesque gave credit to New Day as a group he often uses as an example of how to carve your own niche and add to your on-air personas.

“You guys did that,” Levesque said. “Not to blow smoke, but I use that as an example for young guys all the time. ‘They are the examples.’ We didn’t write any of that sh*t.”

Levesque continued, “No one on our end was smart enough to go ‘Trombone. Pancakes.’ It just happened.”

Watch the complete video below, and make sure to join us here on 12/2 for live WWE Raw results coverage, including The New Day’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration.