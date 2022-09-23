Veteran pro wrestling booker, promoter and consultant Gabe Sapolsky has reportedly returned to WWE.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Sapolsky is working on the creative team, but it remains to be seen if he will return to WWE NXT or work on the main roster.

Sapolsky is the latest member of the original regime led by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H that was released back in January, to be brought back now that Triple H is running the show. Ryan Katz and Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James were also brought back.

Sapolsky took to Instagram today and tweeted the infamous backstage photo he took with Triple H at EVOLVE 54 in January 2016.

“Time to play The Game. LFG!!!,” he wrote.

You can see that photo below, along with the original post from Triple H.

Sapolsky has spent almost 30 years in pro wrestling, and held numerous key roles over the years. He worked as Paul Heyman’s personal assistant in the original ECW, the co-founder and head booker at ROH, the Vice President of Dragon Gate USA, creative/Talent Relations and marketing roles with WWN, and he was the founder and booker of EVOLVE. WWE hired Sapolsky in January 2018 to work as a consultant. He mainly worked the NXT brand until being released on January 6 of this year.

You can click here for the statement Sapolsky issued earlier this year after his WWE non-compete expired.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.