Triple H was reportedly far more involved in Monday’s Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi weigh-in segment than viewers saw on WWE Raw.

The WWE Chief Content Officer appeared on the July 27 episode of WWE Raw to preside over the official weigh-in for Lesnar and Femi ahead of their Hell in a Cell match at WWE SummerSlam. While Triple H’s on-screen role was relatively brief, one source claims that he was directing the segment behind the scenes throughout its execution.

Triple H was reportedly “very much” running the segment as it unfolded, making live creative decisions during the broadcast. One of those decisions reportedly came when he called an audible involving Oba Femi’s attack on the security guards, changing the planned sequence while the segment was already in progress.

It was noted that the weigh-in was originally slated to air later in the show before WWE made the decision to move it into the opening segment of RAW.

The weigh-in quickly broke down as tensions escalated between Lesnar and Femi, with security stepping in to separate the two. Femi ultimately took out several security guards, adding another layer of intensity to the rivalry ahead of their showdown.

Lesnar and Femi are set to meet inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam this weekend from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The premium live event will stream on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)