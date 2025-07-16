The first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion will be crowned on August 1 in Rutherford, New Jersey, during a GCW (GameChanger Wrestling) Showcase event. The championship will be decided in a triple threat match featuring Zara Zakher, Kylie Rae, and Zayda Steel.

Meanwhile, the Men’s ID Champion will be determined following quarterfinal and semifinal bouts set for July 19. Brad Baylor is set to face the winner of Jack Cartwheel vs. Sean Legacy, while Ice Williams will go up against either Bryce Donovan or Cappuccino Jones.

Following her victory in the 20-woman battle royal at WWE Evolution 2, Stephanie Vaquer reflected on her journey and outlined her future ambitions during the post-show press conference. The win secured her a future opportunity at the WWE Women’s World Championship. Vaquer is now set to challenge the newly crowned champion, Naomi, at next month’s Clash in Paris pay-per-view event.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show below:

On the title shot: “This means a lot for me. WWE is my dream, and now I live my dream,” Vaquer said. “I work hard every day to learn a new style, to learn a new language, to learn everything — I love a challenge. If I came here, it’s because I will be the best. I promise, soon I will be champion.”

On the importance of proving wrong those who said she couldn’t make it in WWE: “Long time ago, many people said, ‘You can’t do that [be in WWE].’ And I did it… I want to show, nobody can say, ‘You can’t do that.’ I promise, I keep learning every day, this is important not just for me because I have [to represent] Latinos.”

Carlito was released from WWE in early 2025, with no on-screen explanation given for his sudden departure from the Judgment Day faction.

In a recent video on D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel, Carlito opened up about the abrupt end to his WWE run. He commented:

“I guess Hunter still isn’t a big fan of mine. And that’s not a knock on Hunter — he’s just the one calling the shots.”

Carlito’s release came nearly two years after his high-profile return at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view in Puerto Rico.

Though he never captured a championship during his return, Carlito was aligned with the Judgment Day stable from 2024 until his release earlier this year.