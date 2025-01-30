Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame as the “headliner.” WWE legends The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised him at a “WWE Town Hall” meeting at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT on Wednesday.

Levesque was joined by WWE executives Nick Khan and Marc Shapiro at the company’s “Town Hall” meeting.

As the session was wrapping up, Shawn Michaels’ theme music hit and he came out. The Undertaker then came out with his own music, which caught Triple H off guard. Michaels said that while he knew Triple H wasn’t going to like this, he was making an “executive decision” and announced that Levesque would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Levesque then thanked everyone and joked that he would “kill Nick Khan.”

According to a report from Pwinsider Elite, Levesque was said to have been genuinely shocked at the announcement and nobody believed that he had any idea of what was going down.

