WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has reportedly decided on the WrestleMania 39 match for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in the event Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to work the show, which is a very real possibility.

As we’ve noted, it was recently reported that WWE still wants The Rock vs. Reigns to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, but they need Rock confirmed before the Royal Rumble for obvious creative reasons, and Rock’s busy schedule is the potential issue here. It was recently reported that WWE was working on back-up plans in case Rock vs. Reigns isn’t possible, and then word came out this past week that WWE had a working idea for RAW and SmackDown to have their own top titles going into the summer, and that the main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 would see Seth Rollins take on Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title. Night 2 would be headlined by Reigns vs. The Rock, but if Rock is unable to perform, it would be Reigns vs. Rhodes.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Triple H has decided on the alternate opponent for Reigns, which is believed to be Rhodes, but that has not been confirmed.

It was noted that with less than one month away from the Royal Rumble, there are not multiple ideas for Reigns’ match at WrestleMania, just two.

It was also said that there remains a lot of talk about creating a second title for RAW in 2023, or for SmackDown if they switch brands with Reigns or if someone beats Reigns. It’s not clear if this means they will create a new top title, or just split up the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Title.

Regarding the report on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 possibly featuring Rhodes, Rollins or McIntyre competing for the WWE Title, it was noted that this is not the plan as of this week. It should be noted that nothing has been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 but WWE wants to have everything locked in by the week or so before The Rumble.

