It’s believed that WWE NXT Superstars Cora Jade and Grayson Waller have big futures on the main roster.

A recent report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has high hopes for Jade, and that she has the potential to be the next Sasha Banks. WWE officials see the high potential of Jade becoming a “big deal” as she has the in-ring talent, the look, and she’s young.

There’s no word yet on when Jade might be called up to RAW or SmackDown, but word is that she’s set to be fast-tracked up from NXT, but will still likely be given more time to develop in NXT.

WWE officials are also high up on Waller and they have high hopes for his eventual main roster run.

It was noted that an “emphatic Kevin Owens-like” main roster debut has been discussed for Waller. There’s also no word yet on when Waller will be called up, but Triple H reportedly likes him a lot and sees a lot of potential in Waller becoming one of WWE’s biggest Superstars.

