– WWE’s official YouTube channel added the latest installment of the digital series, WWE Playlist, on Tuesday morning. The April 15 episode of WWE Playlist features a look at the road to WrestleMania 41 for Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The two are scheduled to collide in the night two main event, as Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the final match of the evening at WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, 2025.

– WWE has officially announced that Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be another one of the comedians working “The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends” special event as part of WrestleMania 41 Weekend on Sunday, April 20, at 10pm in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– WWE will present their final major promotional push for their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this weekend on Friday, as the WrestleMania 41 Kickoff media event takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, with WWE Raw commentary duo Michael Cole and Pat McAfee serving as the hosts.

– Following the sarcastic comment from Shawn Michaels about inducting Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of WrestleMania 41 Weekend, the WWE Chief Content Officer surfaced on social media to respond. The boss-man behind-the-scenes in WWE wrote back to his longtime friend Michaels, “Luckily for me, your speech game is better than your social media game.”