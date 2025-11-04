When someone wins a title in WWE, they generally stand next to Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque as the WWE Chief Content Officer points at them backstage at whatever event the championship victory took place at.

Unfortunately for “The Best in the World” CM Punk, the WWE CCO was not in the house at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show this past weekend.

The WWE boss-man did, however, return on Monday night, as Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was in the building at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico for WWE Raw on Netflix.

And he made good on his missed photo-op from two nights prior.

While backstage at the weekly red brand program, Paul Levesque did his usual signature ‘pointing’ photo with the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Triple H shared the photo via social media, posting it on his official X account during the 11/3 episode of WWE Raw along with the caption, “BITW. World Champ. CM Punk.”

