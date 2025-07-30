The WWE business partnerships continue.

In addition to announcing recent partnerships with Fandango, Erin Andrews and others leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2025, another big one has been announced ahead of this weekend’s two-night premium live event.

A video advertisement was released, featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque, to kick off the partnership WWE made with the company called Breath Death to “Body Slam Bad Breathe.”

Featured below is the official announcement and aforementioned video advertisement featuring Triple H: