The WWE business partnerships continue.
In addition to announcing recent partnerships with Fandango, Erin Andrews and others leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2025, another big one has been announced ahead of this weekend’s two-night premium live event.
A video advertisement was released, featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque, to kick off the partnership WWE made with the company called Breath Death to “Body Slam Bad Breathe.”
Featured below is the official announcement and aforementioned video advertisement featuring Triple H:
Regular mints mask the stink-Crystal Breth annihilates it. Our formula unleashes zinc gluconate to attack volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs)-the root cause of bad breath-neutralizing them instantly and suppressing odor for up to 4 hours. It also helps knock out bacteria, reduce inflammation, and support gum and saliva health. Add in our fizzy carbonated crystals, organic peppermint oil, and clean, organic ingredients, and you’ve got a mint that doesn’t just freshen—it obliterates funk with science-backed force and savage flavor.