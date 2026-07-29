Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi’s rivalry is playing out on television ahead of WWE SummerSlam, but behind the scenes, the WWE veteran is also helping prepare Femi for an even bigger future.

Speaking on WWE Radio ahead of SummerSlam, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that Lesnar has taken a hands-on role in mentoring the rising star backstage. According to Levesque, Lesnar recognized something unique in Femi and has been spending significant time with him before shows, sharing knowledge from his own career.

“He’d probably suplex me for saying this, but Brock is hands-on with Oba Femi,” Levesque said. “He’s seen something special there, and he’s like, ‘Okay, kid. Come with me and I’m going to teach you — here’s all the things you gotta learn.’ He brings him into his room in the afternoon, they sit for hours and talk about this stuff.”

Levesque went on to praise the willingness of WWE’s established stars to help develop the company’s next generation, saying that mentorship is a major reason the future of the roster looks bright.

“It’s that level of stuff that brings this next generation up and I think will take it to the next level. I’m excited to see it. For every star that we have now sitting at the top, there’s a guy underneath them — an Oba, a Trick [Williams], a Carmelo [Hayes], Je’Von [Evans]. All these people that are sitting underneath them and soaking up this knowledge. And I think that’s going to make this next generation thrive.”

In addition to Lesnar, Levesque also singled out Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins as established WWE stars who have embraced helping develop the next wave of talent behind the scenes.

Lesnar and Femi are set to collide inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.