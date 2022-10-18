WWE reportedly had more than 1 million users interact with the White Rabbit QR codes that were hidden on RAW and SmackDown in the lead-up to Bray Wyatt’s WWE return at Extreme Rules.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with Katie Campione of The Wrap and gave some backstory to the White Rabbit campaign that brought Wyatt back. He revealed that the campaign was officially dubbed “The White Rabbit Project” internally.

“We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible,” Triple H said. “So we created ‘The White Rabbit Project,’ intended to lead our audience down this literal rabbit hole of content to help build anticipation for Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules on Peacock. It started with flickering lights in arenas and continued with the release of other Easter eggs, like hidden QR codes within episodes of SmackDown and Raw that led viewers to more clues that kept them guessing, and tuning in, each week. It culminated in what we believe was a massive pay-off for our fans – and for WWE.”

It was noted that more than 1 million fans interacted with the hidden QR codes, while the TikTok page used in one of the teasers gained more than 10,000 followers in less than 12 hours.

It was also pointed to how Extreme Rules was Saturday’s most social program on October 10, even running up against the MLB Playoff games in primetime. Extreme Rules reportedly generated more than 2.7 millions social media interactions in-air.

Triple H said the campaign proved how WWE is able to use their resources in the most meaningful and productive way.

“This is a great example of how WWE is uniquely positioned as a sports and entertainment property to harness the power of our shows and our social following to develop multimedia, long-term storytelling that can help produce meaningful aggregated audiences,” Triple H added.

Triple H’s comments to The Wrap come after Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics recently reported that Triple H was telling people in the financial community that part of WWE’s new creative approach is to drop Easter eggs that appeal to hardcore fans.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.