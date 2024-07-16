Triple H with some breaking news.

The Chief Content Officer of WWE revealed on social media that popular musician Jelly Roll will be providing this year’s SummerSlam premium live event with two theme songs from a current and upcoming album.

The Game writes, “Excited to have my friend Jelly Roll back with two official #SummerSlam theme songs: “Dead End Road” off Twisters: The Album, and “Liar” off his album coming this fall. Btw, @JellyRoll615 – let me know if you’re free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse…”

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 3rd, 2024 from the Cleveland Browns Stadium. An updated lineup can be found below.

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax