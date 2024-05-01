Triple H gives an update on WWE’s newest program, Speed.

The social media program features wrestlers wrestling matches with a three-minute time limit, and is currently holding a tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion (You can click here to see who will be in the finals). During a Spaces today on X (Twitter) The Game revealed that women will soon start to compete in the WWE Speed format as well, adding that it’s another way to create great content for the WWE Universe.

It comes from short-form content. If we could take that feeling out process that talent have in the ring with each other and just have them go for broke right when the bell rings because they only have three minutes to get the job done. It makes for an exciting challenge for the guys. It makes for an exciting challenge for eventually what will be the women as well. So far, it’s been spectacular. The talent have really embraced this and gotten into the challenge of it. It’s been exciting for them and our fans as well.

Triple H’s full interview, which also features Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, can be found below.

