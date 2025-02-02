During the post-2025 Royal Rumble media scrum, WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that the pay-per-view event set several records.

Triple H stated that the 2025 Royal Rumble was the highest-grossing Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in history, with the third largest gate ever in WWE, making it the largest for a single-night event.

Triple H also announced that WWE set new records for merchandise and sponsorship, and the early “read” on viewership numbers domestically and internationally look “incredibly strong.”

Triple H also reacted to John Cena’s post-show announcement that he would compete in the 2025 Elimination Chamber. He said,

“Because at the end of the day, it’s my decision, John has absolutely, 1000% earned the right to call the shot, so if he wants to be in the Elimination Chamber, he does not need to qualify, he does not need to ask, he does not need to say anything more to me than what he said right before he walked out here, which is, ‘I wanna be in the Elimination Chamber.’ So he is going to now put everything he has into paying back for everybody that watched him, by becoming champion one more time, not for him, not because he needs it to seal his legacy, not because he needs it to prove who John Cena is, but because he wants to give it back to everybody who watched him for all these years, with that kind of motivation, I find it hard to think that John will fail. So he will be at the Elimination Chamber.”

Also during the post-show media scrum, “The Game” discussed how his WWE Hall of Fame induction came about and its emotional impact on him.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On how his WWE Hall of Fame induction came about: “Nick and I talked about the Hall of Fame many times, and he would always bring up the fact that, when are we gonna put you in, and I would say, not now, because no matter how I do it, it looks like I’m putting myself in the Hall of Fame, and I’m just not gonna do that, so he said we have to do it eventually, and I was like, OK, if we have to do it eventually, let’s wait three, four, five years and then we’ll talk about it, and he said OK. We had an entirely different plan for Hall of Fame and we got to the end of the town hall and Shawn’s music hit, I thought, honestly, being lazy, I didn’t read the end of the town hall run sheet and there was more after the Q&A that I just didn’t see, and I was like, oh, Shawn’s gonna come out here and talk about the new show we’re doing, LFG, and put that over, so I was confused when Shawn came out, when Taker came out it doubled, then I saw Nick walk to the other side of the room, and I realized, that somehow this is gonna effect me. I wasn’t sure positively, negatively, humorously, until Taker said WrestleMania.”

On how hard the induction hit him emotionally: “I’ll be honest, we did it with DX, it was a lot of fun, it’s different when it’s you. And while I’ve been a part of all of these, and I’ve seen some talent see it as the biggest honor, I’ve seen other talent be like, eh, whatever, but for the most part, our talent all see it as sort of the ultimate pay of respect to you and your career, and I’ve had the honor of calling a lot of people to tell them we’re going to induct you into the Hall of Fame, or be there in person to say to them we’re going to induct you into the Hall of Fame, and watch them cry, and watch them get emotional, because of our passion for what we do, it hit me way harder than I thought it would. So, when we left there, it was a kind of oddly comical and surreal moment and then Taker was there, and Shawn was there, and we went straight upstairs and went into a meeting and everything else and as it slowly started to dawn on me, I thought like, here we go, the same moment that I watched everybody else have, the emotions flooding over you, your career, the people you’ve worked with, what it meant to you, the fans, the moments that you’ve been able to create and share, fortunately for me, I’m not out of the business. I have maybe a more enjoyable point of my life in being able to watch these guys do it now and help them get there and put it all together, but it was emotional.”