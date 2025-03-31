WWE is gearing up for a big premium live event in the United Kingdom in the semi-near future.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke with Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail for an interview this week, during which he mentioned plans for WWE to hold a PLE in the U.K. in “the next year or so.”

Additionally, the WWE Chief Content Officer explained the process of getting John Cena to turn heel, noting that it took a conversation, but it wasn’t as hard as fans might think.

“It was a conversation, without getting into the details, it was a conversation that when it was brought up, everybody… I think in John’s mind he was like ‘Wow, I didn’t think you were going to say that. I love it,'” Levesque recalled when talking about presenting Cena with the idea prior to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

“It’s a challenge to him,” the WWE CCO continued. “John’s not a complacent person, right? I think he would have done it and he would have done it happily and he would have done it for fans, but I think there would have been a piece of him that would have been like “alright, I’m just going to go through my day here. This now, I guess it’s no different than if a Hollywood role for any actor where they say ‘we’d like you to play the character you’ve played in 20 other movies pretty much and just do the same thing.’ It’s like “OK.” At a certain point in time they come and they give you something way off something you’ve ever done and you’re like ‘Wow, alright, that’s a challenge I’ve never done before. That energizes you and gets your creatives juices going and excites you, it lights you up as a performer.”

Levesque closed out the subject by teasing fans that the Cena heel saga is going to be “special” and “incredible” because of how “lit up” Cena is about it.

“This is going to be special because John is lit up about it. We’re lit up about it. It’s going to be incredible.”

When I asked Triple H about the UK having a PLE in the next year or so: "Oh yeah, for sure." Also mentioned India as a market that will soon be able to view them on Netflix and a place he'd like to go — Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) March 31, 2025

