WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says the inaugural Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event was a massive success for the company.

Clash at The Castle took place on Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Triple H took to Twitter today to reveal an infographic with several highlights from the show.

Triple H’s infographic noted that this was the #1 international PLE in WWE history as far as viewership goes, and that this was the largest European gate ever for the company. Merchandise sales at the venue made this the best-selling non-WrestleMania event in WWE history. He also touted how this was the highest-rated international PLE in WWE history based on fan reactions, and how the #WWECastle hashtag was the top trending topic on Twitter. The post-show press conference drew the highest concurrent views on YouTube of any non-Kickoff pre-show event.

“#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?!,” Triple H asked fans.

We noted before how WWE announced a sellout of 62,296 fans in attendance for Clash at The Castle. The Wrestling Observer reports that 49,000 of those fans were paid, and that a legitimate sellout would’ve been 71,500 with the setup they had.

It was estimated that Clash at The Castle drew 8,000 pay-per-view buys in the United States, which doesn’t mean much because most WWE Premium Live Event viewers these days come from Peacock and the WWE Network. This was down from the estimate of 18,600 for SummerSlam in August and down from the 9,200 for Money In the Bank at the end of July. Furthermore, Clash at The Castle was an afternoon show, and would’ve drawn less viewers than a normal show in primetime.

