WWE set several records with Saturday’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed the Elimination Chamber success during Saturday’s post-show press conference. You can read our detailed recap with video at this link. Triple H noted that this was the largest WWE gate in Montreal history. The event also drew the most views in Elimination Chamber history. He called it a big night for the company.

Triple H also touted two spectacular nights in Montreal with SmackDown and Elimination Chamber. He thanked the Bell Centre plus the city and people of Montreal, adding that there was a moment at the Gorilla Position where the crowd was deafening and moments like that make things special.

Triple H also mentioned how Montreal proved that it is one of the premier WWE cities in the world. He got emotional when talking about he felt WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson in the building during Elimination Chamber. Triple H imagined how Patterson would’ve sat there with tears in his eyes, showing excitement for the show as it went on. He said this was something special Patterson would’ve enjoyed in his hometown.

WWE announced a sold out crowd of 15,455 fans in attendance for Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown from the Bell Centre. As of around 2pm on Friday, WrestleTix reported that 12,871 tickets had been distributed for SmackDown for a setup/capacity of 14,010, with 1,139 available tickets, and 656 on resale.

WWE then announced a sold out crowd of 17,271 fans in attendance for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Bell Centre in Montreal. As of around 5pm on Saturday, WrestleTix reported that 14,160 tickets had been distributed for a setup/capacity of 14,253 seats, with 93 available tickets at that time, and 252 on resale.

To compare, here are several WWE attendance figures from the Bell Centre in Montreal: Survivor Series on November 9, 1997 drew an estimated 20,593 fans; No Way Out on February 23, 2003 drew an estimated 15,100 fans; Breaking Point on September 13, 2009 drew an estimated 12,000 fans; the RAW Superstar Shakeup episode on April 15, 2019 drew 10,500 fans; the SmackDown Superstar Shakeup episode on April 16, 2019 drew 6,750 fans; and SmackDown 1200 on August 19, 2022 drew 10,212 fans.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.