News broke this morning that AEW superstar and former TBS Champion Jade Cargill had officially signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Cargill became the second major star from AEW to jump to WWE following Cody Rhodes returning in 2022.

Triple H, Ricky Starks, Cathy Kelly, and Grayson Waller have all weighed in on “THAT B**CH” joining the WWE roster. Check out what they had to say below.

A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game… Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill, to the @WWEUniverse. https://t.co/hBTXhPLkI7 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 26, 2023