14 years into his WWE career, “Main Event” Jey Uso has finally captured singles championship gold.

The September 23 episode of WWE Raw went off-the-air with a “feel good moment,” YEET-style, as the main event of the evening saw Mr. “Main Event” himself, Jey Uso, upsetting Bron Breakker to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Following the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared his usual backstage photo with a new champion post on X, along with comments on Uso’s big title victory.

“The embodiment of hard work paying off is “Main Event” Jey Uso,” Levesque wrote.”An all-time great in the tag team division, and now has won one of the most historic championships in our business. Congratulations, Jey…YEET!”

The embodiment of hard work paying off is “Main Event” Jey @WWEUsos. An all-time great in the tag team division, and now has won one of the most historic championships in our business. Congratulations, Jey…YEET!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/znGKhNvDDg — Triple H (@TripleH) September 24, 2024

Additionally, Jey’s father, Rikishi, former tag-team partner Cody Rhodes, recent “love interest” Rhea Ripley, as well as Damian Priest, Wade Barrett, Natalya, Kofi Kingston, Bayley and Xavier Woods all chimed in on social media to react to Jey Uso’s Intercontinental title win.

@RheaRipley_WWE

It’s time to celebrate mami. AND YOUR NEW IC CHAMPION JEY MAIN EVENT USO Everyone Throw your hands in the air and say loud and proud #JeyWins #YEET @WWE https://t.co/eGT4jFvAfZ — RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) September 24, 2024

14 years… He DESERVED this! Take yo moment Uce! https://t.co/qY9kAByiDs — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 24, 2024

I’ve been in a lot of arenas, but I’ve genuinely never seen one so COMPLETELY unified with happiness and elation like when Jey @WWEUsos got the dub tonight. Even the cold-blooded haters like me enjoyed it. A spine-tingling moment. Congrats Uce! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/umJl5X9yBM — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 24, 2024

Congratulations Jey! I’m so happy for you…you’ve been working so hard since DAY ONE. You’ve truly earned this win— @WWEUsos #AndNew #WWERaw — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 24, 2024

JEEEYYYY! YEEEEEEET! — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) September 24, 2024

Everyone in that building will remember this night and feeling forever! Congratulations Jey!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/XpcKolFMuR — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 24, 2024