Triple H and Rob Fee are listed among the writers contributing to Amazing Spider-Man #1000. The milestone comic is scheduled to arrive in stores on September 30.

Marvel’s preview, published by AIPT, identifies Triple H’s anniversary story as “The Big Night,” with artwork by Ed McGuinness. Fee also appears in the issue’s writer credits, although the preview does not identify a specific story for him.

The WWE pair joins a contributor list that includes Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Brian Michael Bendis and Larry Lieber. Kelly and artist Pepe Larraz handle the issue’s main story.

The oversized issue combines the ongoing Spider-Man storyline with anniversary contributions from established creators and newcomers to the character. A second printing is scheduled for October 28, featuring sketch versions of covers by John Romita Jr. and Larraz.

Source: AIPT’s Marvel preview and creator credits for Amazing Spider-Man #1000.